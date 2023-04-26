Watch Natalie Portman and James Corden Act Out Her Film Career in Just 7 Minutes

Natalie Portman and James Corden just acted out basically her entire film career -- and we're tired just watching.

The Oscar winner was a guest on one of Corden's final Late Late Show episodes Tuesday night, during which they performed one of the show's signature sketches: acting out the guest star's roles. Considering Portman's movie credits span nearly 30 years, this was far from an easy undertaking.

Still, there was no shortage of wigs, fake cars, and special effects as Corden and Portman gave it their all bringing the actress' unforgettable projects to life, including Garden State, Jackie, Black Swan, and her Thor and Star Wars credits. Plus, we should mention the duo did it all in just over seven minutes.

They even worked in a fake beheading as part of their Other Boleyn Girl skit and a dance with an alien à la Annihilation.

Fortunately you don't have to just take our word for it -- watch all the movie magic unfold in the clip above!