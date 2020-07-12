Watch Miz Cracker's Hanukkah Music Video 'Eight Days of You' Featuring Jujubee (Exclusive)

You must have been good little Judies this year, because your favorite All Stars 5 besties have a special gift just for you: Miz Cracker and Jujubee's Hanukkah song, "Eight Days of You" -- and ET is exclusively debuting the music video.

For the video, the duo delivers what is being dubbed a "salty new Jewish holiday banger" while serving Miley and Ariana Happy Hippie realness and swapping word play (Ju, Jew, get it?), a few Drag Race references and, of course, pickles for tickles.

"Working with Juju is a holiday gift. This year has been such a dumpster fire, we're all looking for some positivity and light -- and for me that comes from Juju," Cracker tells ET. "I just wanted to make this song to let the world know about what she means to me, in the silliest, happiest way possible. Any excuse to spend time with her!"

For her part, Jujubee says, "Writing and recording with Miz Cracker was an absolute treat. I'm so excited to be a part of 'Eight Days of You,' because the song will really warm people's hearts. It's exactly what the world needs. She's my wifey, I'm her lifey. Seriously!!!"

Bust out the menorah, dip into your stash of chocolate gelt and watch now:

"Eight Days of You" is streaming now, but Miz Cracker has a few more presents waiting to be upwrapped: Her podcast, She's a Woman, is out today, while another holiday single, "Get Me the F%$# Out of Here," is coming Dec. 10.

PEG Records/Warner Music Group/ADA