Watch Harry Styles' Superfan Flip Out and Fall to the Ground After He Gives Her VIP Tickets

It's safe to say Mary adores Harry Styles! The British singer found his number one superfan on Wednesday's Today show, where he performed outside in the rain.

After the 26-year-old singer noticed the girl crying in the crowd during his sound check, he asked Carson Daly to go over to her and present her with VIP tickets. The chaos that ensued proved no Styles fan has ever been this shook.

First Carson went up to the girl, whose name is Mary, and told her that Harry noticed her crying. She replied by screaming into the microphone, "Hi Harry, I was crying!"

"Mary, Harry noticed you were crying. He's going on tour this summer and he'd like to give you VIP tickets," Carson said as Mary literally sank to the ground and had to be lifted up by her friends.

No, Mary we are not kidding you! @Harry_Styles noticed you crying in the audience and wanted to give you VIP tickets to his show. Have fun!! #HarryStylesTODAYpic.twitter.com/WTV2gZmC2S — TODAY (@TODAYshow) February 26, 2020

"Are you kidding me? Are you kidding me? I love you!" Mary screamed as Harry grinned from the stage.

Carson tried to comfort the adoring fan, giving her a hug, telling her not to pass out and to "breathe," as she wept, "I can't, I can't."

"Harry, it's too bad you don't have any enthusiastic fans," Carson quipped.

