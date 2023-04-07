Watch Harrison Ford Take One Last Ride in the 'Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny' Trailer

Harrison Ford's Indiana Jones is goin out with a bang -- and a whip! On Thursday, during the Star Wars Celebration in London, Disney premiered the official trailer for the final installment of the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

The trailer begins with Jones in the present day, getting ready to celebrate his retirement, when he is met by his goddaughter, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge, who pulls the archeologist back into action.

After he is betrayed by his goddaughter, Jones sets out on a quest to finish the one mission he has had his sights on during his entire career -- retrieving he dial of destiny.

In the extended trailer, fans are treated to a horse chase through a New York City subway, a helicopter scene that sees Jones trying to rescue his goddaughter before she falls completely out. And Jones cracking his whip across a table full of bad guys.

The official trailer also gives fans a look at the digitized effects, that make Jones look decades younger for flashback scenes.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is directed by James Mangold.

Joining the cast for the final round is Antonio Banderas, John Rhys-Davies, Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Olivier Richters and Ethann Isidore.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny premieres at the Cannes Film Festival on May 18 and opens in theatres on June 30.