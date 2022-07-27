Watch Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden and Abbi Jacobson In 'A League of Their Own' Trailer

The official trailer for Prime Video's upcoming series A League of Their Own is here and it's a homerun. The streaming service debuted the one-minute, 45-second clip on Tuesday, and while it shares a similar setup as the 1992 hit film of the same name, this series definitely has it's own twist.

"Their game. Their rules. The new #LeagueOfTheirOwn series hits home August 12th on @PrimeVideo," a tweet featuring the trailer read with the hashtag, "#FindYourTeam."

Chanté Adams shines as Max, one of the show's main characters, alongside D’Arcy Carden as Greta and Abbi Jacobson as Carson. A League of Their Own showcases the fictionalized story of the women behind the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League who were able to join the league in a 1943 order to keep the sport popular while men were off fighting in World War II.

"A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both in and outside of the AAGPBL," the show's synopsis reads. "The show follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson) and Max (Chanté Adams) and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves."

The 8-episode series hits Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 12 and also stars Nick Offerman, Kate Berlant, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey.

Adams shared her excitement for the show on Instagram on Monday, writing, "See you at home(plate)!!." Carden got in on the hype, sharing the trailer on her on page and writing, "So soon so soon! August 12th on @primevideo. S⚾️ S⚾️⚾️N! @leagueonprime."

Watch the full trailer below.