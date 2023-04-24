Watch Adele Surprise James Corden and Take the Wheel for Emotional Final 'Carpool Karaoke'

Adele and James Corden reunited for the last Carpool Karaoke segment, and it was a wondrously touching final drive.

In the 21-minute long video, the "Someone Like You" songstress surprises the Late Late Show host in his home before the duo buckles up and takes a drive down memory lane, reminiscing on previous guests like Mariah Carey and Stevie Wonder, and giving viewers an intimate peek inside their close friendship.

Adele reveals that Corden and his wife, Julia, have been her two greatest confidantes for years, especially after she relocated to Los Angeles after her split from Simon Konecki, the father of her son, Angelo.

The singer explains that a conversation between her and Corden inspired the song "I Drink Wine," which she boasts has some of her "best writing."

"We'd been on vacation together with the kids and we were on our way home and my mood had changed. And it was the first year that I felt like I had to hold myself accountable for being an adult whereas the year before that, I had just left Simon and stuff like that," she recalls. "But you and Jules and the kids were so integral to looking after me and Angelo, and you used to do it with such humor as well. You were always so an adult to me, and you've always given me advice."

The singer shares that the duo had an almost six-hour conversation as they poured their hearts out to one another and the conversation became the first verse of her song that she later performed for Corden over the phone.

"It was everything that I was feeling that day. I was floored by how you managed to take everything that I was feeling about myself and life and just put it in a verse," Corden tells her. "And it was... I don't know, it's the greatest privilege that from a conversation so honest between two friends, you would create such a thing, it blows my mind."

Adele's first time in the passenger seat for Carpool Karaoke originally aired on the Late Late Show back in January 2016, and has since racked up more than 260 million views.

Adele, who is rumored to be releasing a secretly recorded new album soon, is reportedly Corden's final guest on his late-night CBS show, which will come to an end on April 27 after nearly a decade-long run. He began hosting the show in 2015.

Corden recently hinted to ET that his "last guest is going to be a huge pop star."

"There's some really fun things to come. Twelve shows, three 'Carpool Karaokes,' last 'Crosswalk the Musical,'" he added. "A really big bit, with I think maybe the biggest movie star in the world."

Corden will also welcome a host of A-list celebrities during his final week, including Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone.

Ahead of the final episode, Corden's popular segment will be celebrated with the one-hour primetime special, The Last Last Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke Special at 10 p.m. EST, followed by the final episode of the show.

With the final show fast approaching, it's easy to see why Corden's having all the feels.

"It's such an exciting feeling and terrifying and it's just excited and scared at the same time," he said. "But I think that's probably when the most exciting things happen. I haven't been this scared since I decided to take the show and move to America to do it. And that's been a life-changing experience."

He added, "I'll miss it, I'll miss it every single day and I'll always think, 'Oh, that was a thing that I did ... how great.'"