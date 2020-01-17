'Walking Dead' Spinoff 'World Beyond' Gets Premiere Date

The new Walking Deadspinoff has a premiere date!

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, will debut on April 12, following TWD's season 10 finale, AMC announced on Thursday as part of its Television Critics Association winter press tour.

World Beyond, which was picked up to series in April, delves into a new mythology and story that follows the first generation raised in a surviving civilization of the post-apocalyptic world. The show will center on two sisters along with two friends who "leave a place of safety and comfort to brave dangers, known and unknown, living and undead on an important quest."

The series, co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, started filming last summer in Virginia. It stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. See photos below.

World Beyond is the second TWD spinoff to be picked up by AMC. The first, Fear the Walking Dead, aired its fifth season last summer, and has been picked up for season six.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres Sunday, April 12 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on AMC. Subsequent episodes of World Beyond will air Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT.