'Vogue' to Honor Met Gala With Digital Special 'A Moment With the Met'

Fashion's biggest night might be canceled, but Vogue is still throwing a celebration.

While celebs and famous faces might not be gathering at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, they will reunite for a digital special. Vogue is set to host a special YouTube livestream experience to mark the first Monday in May, an evening that has become iconic in the fashion industry, dedicated to raising funds for the Costume Institute at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

On May 4, the publication will take a look back at previous Met Galas. The livestream will also feature new videos featuring Cardi B, Naomi Campbell, Liza Koshy, Liv Tyler, Stella McCartney and more.

The event will conclude with A Moment With the Met, an intimate celebration that begins at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on Vogue's YouTube channel. Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour will deliver a speech and it will be followed by a live special performance by Florence + The Machine and a DJ set by designer Virgil Abloh.

"It would be impossible to recreate the gala on Monday evening, though I have loved hearing how so many are marking the occasion in their own ways,” says Wintour. “So instead, I asked a few friends to join me for a simple moment—one that I hope will bring us all a bit of joy."

Additionally, Vogue will be making donations to both the Met Costume Institute and A Common Thread, and will ask viewers to consider making a donation to either organization.

The 2020 Met Gala was postponed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic. The theme and the co-chairs for this year's Met Gala were announced in November 2019. In addition to Wintour, the French designer Nicolas Ghesquière of Louis Vuitton was to join actors Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emma Stone and Meryl Streep as this year's co-chairs.

As for the theme, About Time: Fashion and Duration, the concept was going to "trace more than a century and a half of fashion, from 1870 to the present, along with a disruptive timeline, as part of the museum's 150th anniversary celebration."

The exhibition -- which according to Andrew Bolton, the Wendy Yu Curator in Charge of its Costume Institute -- set out to consider the nature of time and fashion, has been postponed until October 29.

Relive last year's Met Gala in the video below.