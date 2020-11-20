Vitamix Black Friday Sale -- Get Up to $100 Off

Black Friday has started early at Vitamix, with the popular kitchen brand offering deep discounts of up to $100 off select high-performance blender models.
Through Dec. 31 or while supplies last, take $50 off all new blenders, $60 off the E310 model, up to $75 off the A3500 and $100 off the Ascent Series A3300 in Black and Pearl Grey. These deals are good in both the U.S. and Canada; a five- or seven-year warranty is included with most purchases, so you can get your holiday shopping done with confidence.
Plus, stay tuned for even more savings after Black Friday, including Cyber Monday and Cyber Weekend deals you won't want to miss.
Shop all Vitamix Black Friday deals here and see our top picks below -- because not all blenders are created equal.
