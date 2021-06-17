Victoria's Secret Is Doing Away With Angels, Enlists Priyanka Chopra and Megan Rapinoe for Rebranding

Victoria's Secret's Angels are no more. On Thursday, the brand announced that it's swapping out its angel wing-clad models in favor of The VS Collective, which is "an ever-growing group of accomplished women who share a common passion to drive positive change."

Among the women tapped for the role are actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Also included are mental wellness supporter Adut Akech, equality activist Amanda de Cadenet, skier and youth and women's sports advocate Eileen Gu, body advocate Paloma Elsesser, and LGBTQ activist and model Valentina Sampaio.

"I can vividly remember the thrill at 16 opening a gift from Victoria’s Secret given to me by my aunt," Chopra Jonas said. "A new era always brings a sense of freedom, and the opportunity to play a part in shaping the evolution and future success of a heritage brand like Victoria’s Secret is so exciting to me."

"As we work together to chart the path forward in a new and impactful way," she continued, "I’m not only looking forward to developing future collections that are inclusive of all people, but I am most excited for new customers and for those who have always been a customer of Victoria’s Secret to feel represented and like they belong."

Meanwhile, Rapinoe said she's "humbled to join this group of incredible women to drive change within the Victoria’s Secret brand and beyond."

"So often I felt myself on the outside looking in with brands in the beauty and fashion industry, and I'm thrilled to be creating a space that sees the true spectrum of ALL women," she added. "I believe in the power of authenticity and community and am excited to show what can be done through The VS Collective."

Victoria's Secret said that the women "will influence and shape the future of the world’s largest and most recognizable brand for women" through social, cultural and business relationships, which will work to create new associate programs, product collections, inspiring content, and support for women's causes.

"To be able to work with this talented group of women -- and so many others who are a part of the Victoria’s Secret family -- is an absolute honor," Raúl Martinez, Head of Creative, Victoria’s Secret, said. "I am proud and inspired to be part of this brand because I believe in this work and our mission... and know that together we are creating something really beautiful."

As one of their first initiatives, the women will share their stories in a recurring podcast hosted by de Cadenet.

"I believe true change comes from the inside out and that a group of aligned people can shift culture," de Cadenet said. "I welcome the opportunity to be a part of this incredible collective of women and to utilize my creative and professional abilities to prioritize authentic representation of women and support Victoria’s Secret senior leadership in their mission to drive systemic change."

Victoria's Secret also announced that it's launching The VS Global Fund for Women’s Cancers with its longstanding partner, Pelotonia. The initiative, which will award at least $5 million annually, will fund research projects aimed at progressing treatments and cures for women's cancers, as well as invest in the next generation of women scientists.

"At Victoria’s Secret, we are on an incredible journey to become the world’s leading advocate for women," Martin Waters, Chief Executive Officer, Victoria’s Secret, said. "This is a dramatic shift for our brand, and it’s a shift that we embrace from our core. These new initiatives are just the beginning. We are energized and humbled by the work ahead of us."

Stella McCartney, Victoria's Secret announced, is also teaming up with the brand to "bring her experience, perspective, energy and voice to the mission in order to educate and support."

"Breast cancer awareness has always been a cause very personal to me. It is a global issue impacting the lives of millions of women and their families every year," McCartney said. "I’m hopeful this initiative will provide easier access to information, support and services to a huge community of women around the world. I’m excited to play a small part during this pivotal moment on this vital issue."

"Eradicating cancers, especially female cancers, is a cause important to our associates and our customers," Laura Miller, Chief Human Resources Officer, Victoria’s Secret, added. "Through the Victoria’s Secret Global Fund for Women’s Cancers and our partnership with Stella McCartney, we believe we can improve access to treatment and early detection methods, while educating and empowering women to take control of their own health. In doing so, we can improve and save the lives of millions of women around the world."