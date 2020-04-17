Victoria Beckham Celebrates Her Birthday With Throwback Pics and a Family Bike Ride

Victoria Beckham is celebrating her birthday! The designer took to Instagram on Friday to share a slideshow of throwback photos in honor of her 46th birthday.

Set to the Spice Girls’ 1996 track, “Who Do You Think You Are,” the slideshow features adorable pics of Victoria as a child.

“It’s my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual. But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can’t be with today,” she wrote of her husband, David, and their four children, Brooklyn, 21, Romeo, 17, Cruz, 15, and Harper, 8.

"I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight!” she added.

The fashion mogul spent her special day taking a "family bike ride" with her husband and kids.

On Instagram, David and all four Beckham kids celebrated the family matriarch, with the former soccer pro gushing, "We love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day."

Meanwhile, David called Victoria "the best mum in the whole world" and his "best friend," while Romeo wished his mom "an amazing day." Likewise, Cruz also expressed his love for his mom.

Victoria's good friend, Eva Longoria, also posted a sweet birthday message for her on Instagram along with a bunch of photos. "Happy birthday to this beautiful soul! The funniest, kindest, most loyal best friend anyone could ask for! Here’s a slide show of some fashion disasters and successes!" she wrote. "Too many photos to put in one slide show and even more amazing moments together that I would never forget! Thanks VB for your love and support always. I love you! Happy birthday babe!! 🎉"

Watch the video below for more on the Beckhams.