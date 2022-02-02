'Veep' Star Matt Walsh Joins 'The Conners' as Becky's Love Interest (Exclusive)

Veep star Matt Walsh is joining The Conners starting with Wednesday night’s episode, “Hot for Teacher and Writing a Wrong.” It marks the first of a three-episode arc for the 57-year-old actor, who plays a somewhat shy community college psychology professor where Becky (Lecy Goranson) attends school.

He puts his job at risk when he starts a relationship with her. This situation Becky finds herself in is something the producers teased to ET earlier in the year. “Becky can’t seem to avoid trouble,” Bruce Helford said at the time, explaining that while she’s pursuing a psychology major at school, she starts dating one of her professors. “It’s problematic.”

“What makes it really interesting is that she’s an adult woman,” he continued, noting that this is not some situation where it’s an older professor dating a young student. Here, they’re roughly the same age. “So, it’s a really interesting dilemma for the both of them.”

Elsewhere in episode 12, Mark (Ames McNamara) returns to public school and finds it difficult to fit in. And when Darlene (Sara Gilbert) finds out what he’s doing to make a little extra cash for college, she’s unhappy about it.

Walsh, meanwhile, shouldn’t be confused with Joe Walsh, who appeared on a January episode as the father of Aldo (Tony Cavalero) and shared a musical moment with John Goodman.

The Veep star and the legendary rocker are just two of the many guest stars to breeze through Lanford, Illinois, this season, following Brian Austin Green as Darlene’s co-worker, Jeff; Darien Sills-Evans as Becky’s old friend, Mike; Fred Savage as Dr. Harding; Jason Alexander as Pastor Phil; Patton Oswalt as Don Blansky; Tabitha Brown as a local psychic; and Timm Sharp as a bookstore owner named River.

Outside of The Conners, Walsh can be heard revisiting his own hit HBO series in the podcast Second in Command, co-hosted by Timothy Simons.

The Conners airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.