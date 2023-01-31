Vanilla Ice Details Madonna Proposing to Him in the 90s

Vanilla Ice is recalling the time Madonna popped the question when they briefly dated in the early 1990s, and it freaked him out!

The 55-year-old rapper divulged the nugget while on the Just Jenny with Jenny Hutt podcast and revealed they actually met when he was performing at a sold-out show at the famed Hollywood Palladium theatre in Los Angeles. He said he saw her dancing her butt off and surrounded by a large entourage.

Later, while backstage, the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper says he noticed Madonna making "sexy eyes" at him. He didn't think the flirtation was directed at him, so he didn't pay much attention. But that all changed when SBK Records co-founder Charles Koppelman, Hutt's father, told the rapper Madonna wanted to meet him. Vanilla Ice couldn't believe it. He was in shock.

Soon after, the rapper and "Material Girl" singer started dating, but Madonna wanted to take things to the next level.

"Things were going so crazy and fast, man. I was just like, 'What?! I thought the guy was supposed to do that [propose]," he said. "What do you mean? Wait a minute. This is too fast. I'm just getting started here and I'm way too young for this! So, yeah. It was crazy. The more I think about it the more crazy it was."

At the time, Vanilla was in his early 20s and Madonna was in her early 30s. They dated for less than a year, but when the relationship went kaput, Vanilla says, after Madonna, now 64, included their sexual exploits in her 1992 erotic coffee table book, Sex.

"So, that book came out, and I thought it was so slutty. I didn't want to be a part of it. I said, 'How could you do that to me? And why did you do that to me?' I could've sued her. I didn't want to. I was like, 'I don't need that controversy. Let's just let it go and you go your way and I go mine,'" he said. "And she called me all the time and she was not happy with it and upset and I'd have to hang up on her a few times, but that was it.

No hard feelings. In the same podcast interview, Vanilla called her a legend and agreed with the host that Madonna's forever the G.O.A.T.

"That's it," he said. "Yes."