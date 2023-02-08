Vanessa Lachey on Her Super Bowl Commercial and Diehard Bengals Fan Nick's Reaction to Their Loss (Exclusive)

Vanessa Lachey is gearing up for this year's Super Bowl! Specifically, she's getting ready for the launch of her first-ever Super Bowl commercial, and she's super excited about the project.

The actress and TV personality spoke with ET's Nischelle Turner about the 60-second spot for Netflix and GM, who have teamed up for an initiative to raise awareness and support for electric vehicles.

According to Vanessa, the commercial project stemmed from her work as an executive producer on the hit Netflix reality series Love Is Blind.

"Obviously, shooting Love Is Blind for Netflix, we have an amazing opportunity to highlight electric vehicles -- which we are in some future seasons," she said. "Then they asked to come shoot this commercial and it was very vague."

Vanessa explained that she had no idea when or where the commercial was going to air, and figured it was going to be a normal ad, or something on digital platforms.

"I get back to Hawaii and they call and said, 'It's gonna be a Super Bowl commercial,' and I just started screaming," she recalled. "We had done all the work and we shot it thinking it was just gonna be a piece marrying General Motors and Netflix... [but] what better stage than to really let electric vehicles shine than Super Bowl Sunday?

"So all the powers that be made the magic happen and now I’m in my first Super Bowl commercial," she added excitedly.

According to Vanessa, the best part was surprising her husband, Nick Lachey, with the news, but in the most nonchalant way she could think of: slipping it into a random conversation. "I was like, 'Hey, so, um, you’re gonna get Camden today, we've got football, Brooklyn has horseback riding, the Netflix thing became a Super Bowl commercial and what do you want for dinner tonight?'" she said.

"He was so sweet," she added. "He was like, 'That’s awesome, babe, I’m so happy for you.' And it was really sweet."

Nick actually joined the video chat interview with his wife, and reflected on the forthcoming Super Bowl -- where the Kansas City Chiefs will be taking on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Nick -- a longtime Cincinnati Bengals fan -- opened up about his team's loss to the Chiefs, and how hard it hit him and his 10-year-old son, Camden.

"We're recovering, we're recovering," he said. "It was a tough night, but I’m past it. Now, next year!"

According to Vanessa, Camden took it even harder than his father. The kid was brought to tears by the loss, and Vanessa joked that the blame for the heartbreak is squarely on Nick's shoulders.

"I said, 'You did this! You did this to our son,' and [Camden] just kept going, 'Why? Why?'" Vanessa said. "He’s 10, and it’s really amazing for Nick to be able to share this with his son. It’s like his dream to share the love of football and the love of the Bengals."

"But yeah, it was a hard Sunday in the Lachey home," she added with a laugh.

This coming Sunday, however, should be pretty exciting for the Lachey family, as Vanessa appears alongside Will Ferrell in the fun Netflix/GM Super Bowl spot!

The 2023 Super Bowl airs Sunday, Feb. 12 on Fox. Stay tuned right here to ETonline.com for more exclusive Super Bowl content. Additionally, CBS Sports has full in-depth Super Bowl coverage.