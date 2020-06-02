Vanessa Lachey Defends Her Response to Awkward Jessica Simpson Moment

Vanessa Lachey is speaking out after an awkward interview moment. In a series of tweets on Wednesday, the 39-year-old TV personality defended her recent Today show interview, which became uncomfortable after Hoda Kotb brought up Nick Lachey's ex-wife, Jessica Simpson.
Nick and Jessica were married from 2002 to 2006, before Nick wed Vanessa in 2011 and Jessica tied the knot with Eric Johnson in 2014.
During the interview, Hoda, who recently sat down with Jessica ahead of the release of her tell-all memoir, Open Book, said that the singer told her that "they sent me something beautiful when we had our children."
"I feel bad, I’m sorry, you said somebody sent her cause… it wasn’t us, but thank you, whoever sent it," Vanessa said in response, clearly confused by the comment.
Later, after one fan accused her of "tossing shade" at Jessica, Vanessa responded with a tweet of her own.
"Ohhh shade! That would be fun and scandalous! No shade though, haha," she wrote. "Just wanting to clear the incorrect statement up. That’s all."
Another Twitter user called Vanessa out, writing, "U dont call out the host on live TV 2 look or feel important. @NickLachey embarrassed👍🏼 "
"Totally hear you. But also, you make sure you do your research and state facts and ask appropriate questions as the host... don’t you think," she replied. "The statement wasn’t true, so I was simply clearing that up. But definitely a beautiful sentiment if it was."
A third social media user called the interaction "10000% not necessary... and super awkward."
"Should I have pretended to give it? Dang," Lachey wrote. "Can we get a do over and I will tell them it was big beautiful basket. ;-). Kidding, sorry you think that, just wanted to be truthful. That’s all. But the gift sounds lovely!"
Several other tweets expressed similar sentiments, to which Vanessa responded that she was "correcting a statement" and "making sure we are always being honest."
Not everyone was against Vanessa's response, though. In fact, one person wrote, "Why the heck should @VanessaLachey have to sit there and let false info pass by though?! It wasn’t exactly in a private conversation if she had said nothing it would have been printed everywhere that they had sent something and maybe given the history she isn’t ok with that!"
"Ahhh hah! Smart!" Vanessa replied. "And yes! We just wanted to clear the air. That’s all. Trust me! If I sent something, I’d take credit! 🥰"
When ET's Brooke Anderson spoke to Jessica about her memoir, the singer expressed happiness for Vanessa and Nick's happy marriage and three kids.
"I mean, we just grew apart in so many ways and you know, we both were at fault in a lot of things, but I mean, I'm happy for him now," she said. "He's married with three beautiful children and you know, that was his purpose, and he took heartbreak and made it into something beautiful and that's what I did as well. But you know, it took me longer to get there."
RELATED CONTENT:
Jessica Simpson Praises Nick Lachey for Turning Their Heartbreak Into 'Something Beautiful' (Exclusive)