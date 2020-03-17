Vanessa Hudgens Responds to Criticism Over Her Coronavirus Comments

Vanessa Hudgens says some of her comments are being "taken out of context."

Backlash erupted against the 31-year-old actress on Tuesday after controversial remarks she made about the coronavirus outbreak on a previous Instagram Live. On Monday, Hudgens seemed to discount the social distancing and quarantining procedures set in place to slow the spread of the pandemic, and said deaths were "inevitable."

On Tuesday, Hudgens responded to the criticism. "Hey, guys, so yesterday I did an Instagram Live, and I realize today some of my comments are being taken out of context. It's a crazy time... and I am at home and in lockdown, and that's what I hope you guys are doing too, in full quarantine, and staying safe and sane," she said on her Instagram Story. "Don't take this situation lightly, by any means. I am home. So stay inside, y'all."

She also spoke out on Twitter.

"Hey guys. I'm so sorry for the way i have offended anyone and everyone who has seen the clip from my Instagram live yesterday. I realize my words were insensitive and not at all appropriate for the situation our country and the world are in right now," Hudgens wrote. "This has been a huge wake up call about the significance my words have, now more than ever. I'm sending safe wishes to everyone to stay safe and healthy during this crazy time."

Twitter users did not hold back on Tuesday, with some calling Hudgens "ignorant and insensitive."

"Yeah, 'til July sounds like a bunch of bullsh*t. I'm sorry, but like, it's a virus, and I get it. Like, I respect it. But at the same time, like, even if everybody gets it, like... yeah, people are gonna die. Which is terrible, but like, inevitable?" Hudgens said on Monday's Instagram Live. "I don't know. Maybe I shouldn't be doing this right now."

"What a completely dangerous and selfish message to send out to your young impressionable fans. Not cool Hudgens. Not cool and pretty f**king stupid," Jann Arden wrote.

"No you really shouldn’t be doing this @VanessaHudgens! You sound like an immature brat and have zero grasp of humanity," another user tweeted.

See more reactions below:

One of Hudgens' most recent Instagram posts, shared on Friday, encouraged fans to donate to food banks and help each other amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"It’s a crazy time out there in the world. School closures, job disruptions, lack of paid sick leave and the coronavirus’ disproportionate impact on adults age 60 and older and low-income families are all contributing to the demands placed on food banks across the country. Join me in supporting @feedingamerica today. Let’s help each other out rather than freaking the f**k out. Kk?," she wrote, linking to FeedingAmerica.org

Coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was officially declared a pandemic last week.

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.