Vanessa Hudgens Belts Out Britney Spears and Backstreet Boys in 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' Rehearsals

Showing off those pop star vocals! Vanessa Hudgens is rehearsing for her role as Karessa in the new musical film adaptation of Jonathan Larson's Tick, Tick... Boom!, and to warm up on Friday, she and her co-star, Joshua Henry, pulled out some late '90s classics.

Sitting in chairs as a piano plays in the background, they first belt out the Backstreet Boys' iconic ballad, "I Want It That Way" on Hudgens' Instagram Stories.

The duo then transitions into the Britney Spears classic, "...Baby One More Time."

🎥| Vanessa Hudgens via sa story Instagram. pic.twitter.com/QDXwJ6vf27 — Vanessa Hudgens NEWS (@SourceHudgensFR) February 7, 2020

Hudgens and Henry are co-starring in the upcoming musical, which is being directed by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. It also stars Andrew Garfield, Bradley Whitford, Judith Light and more.

In addition to her work on the film, Hudgens also debuted her new YouTube channel, kicking things off with a video of herself getting ready for her glam Bad Boys for Life red carpet.

"Welcome to what it is like getting ready with me and my team for a red carpet," she captioned the four-minute video. "I’m back on YouTube and took it to a whole new level of EXTRA with this look!! Hope you enjoy my transformation while getting ready for the Bad Boys For Life premiere!"

