Vanessa Bryant Shares Tribute for Gianna Ahead of Daughter and Kobe's Public Memorial

Vanessa Bryant is sharing a tribute for her late daughter, Gianna. In an Instagram post on Monday, the 37-year-old mom shared a snap of a tattoo that soccer star Sydney Leroux got in honor of Vanessa's late daughter. Gigi and her dad, Kobe Bryant, died in a helicopter crash last month alongside seven others. She was 13.

"#2 ❤️, Leroux. Thank you for honoring my Gigi. I love you," Vanessa captioned the pic of the tattoo, which is a fine outline of the number two.

Sydney, a long time friend of the Bryants, and Gigi both wore the number two on their respective jerseys, the former for the Orlando Pride, and the latter for her basketball team.

Following Gigi's death, Sydney took to Instagram to remember the teen, calling her "a star."

"Your dad told me that you were going to be better than he was. You had the gift no matter what you were playing," she wrote at the time. "I know you’ll be looking down on your mom and your sisters with your big smile while shooting hoops with your dad, doing what you both love. 2 will always be ours."

Vanessa's post came just hours ahead of Monday's public memorial for Gianna and Kobe at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

