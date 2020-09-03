Vanessa Bryant Shares Pic With Daughters Natalia, Bianka & Capri at Kobe and Gianna Tribute Mural

Vanessa Bryant is sharing a heartfelt family photo in front of a tribute mural honoring her late husband, Kobe Bryant, and their daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa was joined by her three daughters -- 17-year-old Natalia, 3-year-old Bianka and 8-month-old Capri -- as the family posed for a sweet group snapshot in front of the sentimental artwork.

Following Kobe and Gianna's deaths, there has been a deluge of fan tributes including everything from hand-written letters to street art murals gracing dozens of buildings all across the country.

This particular mural -- which depicts Kobe giving his daughter a kiss on her head -- served as a touching backdrop for the photo, which Vanessa didn't share as its own post but rather set as her Instagram profile pic. She then shared the photo as its own post on Monday, alongside lyrics to "Smile" by Charlie Chaplin.

Vanessa Bryant/Instagram

Shortly before changing her profile image, Vanessa shared another pic -- this one featuring just Natalia -- smiling brightly in front of the memorial.

"❤️my babies. Natalia. #winterformal," Vanessa captioned the photo, which shows her daughter smiling brightly in a blue and white dress and standing between the painted depictions of her late dad and 13-year-old sister.

"My baby girl, Gianna Bryant, is an amazingly sweet and gentle soul. She was always thoughtful. She would always kiss me goodnight and kiss me good morning… She was daddy's girl but I know she loved mama, and she would always show me and tell me how much she loved me," Vanessa shared. "She was one of my very best friends."

"Her smile was like sunshine," she shared. "Her smile took up her entire face like mine. Kobe always said she was me. She had my fire, my personality and sarcasm. She was tender and loving on the inside. She had the best laugh. It was infectious, it was pure and genuine. Kobe and Gianna naturally gravitated toward each other."

"We will not be able to see Gigi go to high school with [her sister] Natalia and ask her how her day went," she continued, breaking down in tears. "We didn’t get the chance to teach her how to drive a car. I won't be able to tell her how gorgeous she looks on her wedding day. I'll never get to see my baby girl walk down the aisle, have a father-daughter dance with her daddy, dance on the dance floor with me or have babies of her own."

Vanessa also reflected on Kobe's connection with his eldest daughter.

"He shared a love of movies and a breakdown of films with Natalia. He enjoyed renting out theaters and taking Natalia to watch the newest Star Wars movie or Harry Potter films. And they would have movie marathons and he would enjoy every second of it," she shared. "He loved your typical tear-jerkers too. He liked watching Stepmom, Steel Magnolias and Little Women. He had a tender heart."

See the video below for more on Vanessa's deeply powerful and heartfelt eulogy.