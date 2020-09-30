Vanessa Bryant Meets Ciara and Russell Wilson’s Baby Son Win: Pic!

Vanessa Bryant is cuddling up to her pals' newborn! Kobe Bryant's widow took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a sweet shot of her meeting Ciara and Russell Wilson's 2-month-old baby son, Win.

In the adorable pic, Vanessa kisses baby Win's head as he rests comfortably in her arms.

"Sweet Baby, Win," Vanessa captioned the shot.

In the comment section, Ciara dubbed her friend "Auntie V," while Russell called the pic "the sweetest."

In response to one of the couple's comments, Vanessa gushed, "Win is so cute!!!"

Instagram

Ciara and Russell welcomed baby Win back in July. Shortly following Win's birth, Ciara -- who's also mom to 3-year-old Sienna with her husband, and 6-year-old Future with her ex of the same name -- spoke to ET's Nischelle Turner about her youngest child's moniker.

"There was a lot of love and thought put into it. Russ, we would talk about names, and Russ kind of always had this name Win in the rotation, years ago, before we knew we were having a girl," she said. "He had all the good names and Win won. So Win is the name and he's so cute. He's so precious."

