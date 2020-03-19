Vanessa Bryant Files To Add Youngest Daughter Capri to Kobe's Trust

Vanessa Bryant is making sure her youngest daughter will be represented by her late husband's trust.

Vanessa has filed legal documents seeking to add her and Kobe Bryant's youngest daughter, Capri, to the legal trust established by the late NBA icon to provide for his family in the event of his death.

The trust was first created in 2003, and amended several times throughout the years, usually following the birth of each of their children to include them, according to the court documents, obtained by ET. However, it was last legally amended in 2017.

However, the couple had not yet done so for their infant daughter before his shocking and untimely death in a helicopter crash -- alongside his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven others.

Now, Vanessa is looking to rectify the oversight and is requesting a court order to include their 8-month-old baby girl.

According to the documents Vanessa filed, each of her children -- 17-year-old Natalia and 3-year-old Bianka -- are "entitled to discretionary distributions of income and principal" during Vanessa's lifetime. The couple's children will then receive the remaining amount upon Vanessa's death, per the terms of the trust.

Vanessa is also currently in the midst of a wrongful death lawsuit, which she filed against Island Express, the company that owns the helicopter that crashed on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, California, killing all on board.

See the video below for more on the lawsuit.