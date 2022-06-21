Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's Daughter Capri Turns 3 -- and She Looks a Lot Like Her Dad

Vanessa and Kobe Bryant's littlest girl is growing up! On Monday, Capri celebrated her third birthday, and got some love on social media from her mom and oldest sister in honor of the big day.

In addition to Capri, Vanessa and the late NBA star share Natalia, 19, and Bianka, 5. The pair's other daughter, Gianna, died at age 13 in the same 2020 helicopter crash that killed Kobe.

In the sweet shots Vanessa shared, Capri is the spitting image of her late dad as she grins happily for the camera. The proud mom also posted two pics of herself with her youngest daughter in honor of the occasion.

"Happy 3rd Birthday, Capri!!!!" Vanessa captioned her post. "We love you so much sweet Koko-Bean! 😘😘😘❤️ #3 #BirthdayGirl."

Celebs were quick to offer their birthday wishes in the comments, with La La Anthony writing, "I love u KOKO 😍😍😍😍😍" and Ciara gushing, "KoKo Bean! We love you!! HBD princess."

Natalia left celebratory emojis in the comments section of her mom's post, before taking to her own Instagram account to share a photo in honor of Capri's birthday.

In the funny pic, Natalia holds her nose as an apologetic Capri hugs her big sister.

"happy birthday little koko bean 🧚🏻‍♀️," Natalia wrote. "thx for the knot on my nose now 🤭i love you."

"This is the 'shhh don’t tell mom hug. You’re fine' 😉," Vanessa quipped in the comments.

Watch the video below for more on the Bryant family.