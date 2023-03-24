'Vanderpump Rules': What's Next for the Show and Its Stars Following the Reunion (Exclusive)

There’s no doubt Vanderpump Rules is having a resurgence, but the future of the show is unknown, ET has learned.

After seeing how the reunion played out, a source tells ET that the creative team behind Vanderpump Rules is trying to figure out where the show goes next.

Meetings are on the books to discuss the series' future. It has not yet been renewed for season 11. In the next few weeks, they are "going to be floating different ideas to move forward," the source says. "Maybe an after-the-storm way, focusing on [Katie and Ariana’s sandwich shop] Something About Her, and going that route, not focusing on this drama."

What's more, production might have issues with filming. ET has learned that "Ariana said that, unless absolutely necessary, she won’t film with Tom Sandoval. She stated her feelings [at the reunion] and now it’s time to untangle herself from Tom."

Although production isn’t positive where the show will go, they do want longtime viewers to "get another season" and there’s a lot of material to work with.

Season 10 picked up just as Lala's personal world began to fall apart. She ended her engagement to movie producer Randall Emmett, moving out of their Bel-Air mansion with their then-infant daughter, Ocean, as cheating allegations spread on gossip blogs. Then, the Los Angeles Times dropped a bombshell exposé about Randall, making him out to be, as Lala put it, "a mini Harvey Weinstein." Lala claims to have heard "much worse" about her ex than what's been printed in the press, while Randall's denied all allegations brought against him.

Last month, Lala told ET, "It's horrific and disturbing, and it's why I'm in a custody battle. Ocean Kent has to be protected. It's really bad."

Producers would also like to continue to show VPR fans how Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney "manage after divorce and figure out a way to keep certain people happy."

Last month, Maloney spoke with ET about her relationship with Schwartz and the infamous kiss with Leviss.

"It just made me realize that this person, under no circumstances, will never respect me and will just continue to humiliate me," Maloney told ET of Schwartz's kiss, which went against the one thing she asked of him when they called off their more than decade-long romance last year.

"That was part of us moving forward in this friendship and kind of trying to maintain a friendship and boundaries and comfortability," she said of her request that they not hook up within their mutual friend group. "I thought that would help us, because it's toxic. I didn't want us to be a Vanderpump Rules statistic where it becomes very incestuous."

Meanwhile, filming at Thursday’s reunion felt "sad, but a relief," ET's source says. "Tom [Sandoval] was combative, Raquel didn’t say much off camera and it was so exhausting."

The source adds that "as draining as it was, everyone really was supportive, and caring and got their crap out, but with heads held high. Sandoval was ultimately contrite, which most didn’t like. Raquel came across like Sandoval loved her more than Ariana."

The source also noted that Leviss' role on the show is "up in the air" and Sandoval’s is "a question mark." That said, no decisions have been made about any of the current cast's future, either.

After filming wrapped, host Andy Cohen took to his Instagram Stories to tease what's to come following the Scandoval of it all.

"Well, that was really confrontational. It was really emotional. Nothing was left unsaid," Cohen, who was sporting a sweatshirt from Katie Maloney and Ariana Madix's new sandwich shop, Something About Her, shared. "And, I got some new merch to go along with my TomTom sweatshirt from Raquel. Check it out."