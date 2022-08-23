'Vanderpump Rules' Stars Scheana Shay and Brock Davies Get Married in Mexico

Cheers to the bride and groom! Vanderpump Rules’ Scheana Shay and Brock Davies officially tied the knot. The Bravo celebs got married Tuesday in front of their family and friends in Cancún, Mexico, just a little over a year after their engagement.

Per People, the couple tied the knot at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa, where they were joined by fellow Vanderpump Rules stars Ariana Madix and Raquel Leviss, who were party of Shay's bridal party, as well as Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, who acted as two of Davies' groomsmen. Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright, James Kennedy and Kristen Doute were also in attendance.

In the exclusive photos shared by the outlet, Shay wore a custom designed by Pol' Atteu gown from the Amazon Prime Video reality series Gown and Out in Beverly Hills.

The sparkling lace gown came complete with an overskirt to be removed for the reception. Meanwhile, Davies' was was also in all white, as he rocked a custom bespoke suit by Art Lewin.

The couple, who got engaged in July 2021, are parents of 15-month-old daughter Summer Moon -- who was part of her parents' big day. Serving as the flower girl, Shay tells People that the couple practiced extensively with Summer, teaching her to throw the petals as she walked.

Davies is the father of two children from a previous relationship -- which is strained -- but was worked out over the course of last season. While his two kids were unable to be at the wedding, Davies was joined by several friends and relatives from Australia, including his two sisters, Nicole and Eleana.

"I just wanted as much of Brock's family and friends to be able to be here because, although this is the second marriage for us both, this is his first wedding," Shay tells the outlet. "For me it was just really important to make this as special as possible for him and his family."

Davies adds, "It's about sharing this moment with our close friends and family."

As for the glamorous affair, Shay seconds her husband's thought, telling People she was happy to just have their family and friends by their side.

"Just being able to have our amazing family and friends here is all we need, and just enjoying being in the moment with each other," she notes.

In July, Shay, 37, and Davies, 31, dished their wedding plans to ET and how important it is to have a good wedding planner. “She pretty much does it all and then I just approve things and I give her my Amex number,” Shay told ET about her planner.

Shay -- whose wedding to Mike Shay was documented on season 3 of the reality series -- shared the one lesson she learned from having her big day play out on television.

“Hire a different planner which I've done with Simply Classic events,” she said. “They are amazing. "That was the biggest thing. I was like, ‘We need a good planner,’ and Shelby is the sh*t. So good.”

As for whether fans will see the couple’s big day on the upcoming season, the couple was mum about the plans at the time.

“You never know,” Shay said. “Honestly, I don't know.”

Shay and the rugby player got engaged in July 2021 -- and celebrated by making their news Instagram official. The couple began dating in November 2019.