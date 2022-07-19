'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Schwartz Says He and Katie Maloney Are 'the Best Divorcees Ever' (Exclusive)

Schwartz and his longtime friend and business partner Tom Sandoval spoke with ET's Brice Sander on Tuesday at the grand opening of their new bar, Schwartz & Sandy's.

It's been a project that Schwartz has been pouring himself into for quite some time, and an outlet for him to focus on amid his split from Maloney -- who filed for divorce in February.

"It's nice to be busy when you're going through something stressful," Schwartz shared.

Looking back at their split, he said, "Yes, it was very painful, no one loves getting divorced. But I think we might be some of the best divorcees ever. We still have an incredible friendship."

"Yeah, it was rough in the beginning, I'm not gonna lie, but we still have a great bond, we still text, talk, we have joint custody of the dogs," he continued. "It's really good. There's zero animosity, it's not awkward, there's no tension."

"As long as she doesn't talk to any other guys, of course!" Schwartz added with a laugh, before quickly clarifying that he was obviously joking.

Their bond is so strong that Maloney turned up at the grand opening to show her support, which Schwartz and Sandoval both expressed their appreciation for.

"We've had a lot of time to work through it, and I feel like we're in a great f**king place," Schwartz shared. "And I still love her, of course."

As for their new lounge, the pair opened their restaurant in Franklin Village, a small area in Hollywood, nestled at the base of the Hollywood Hills. The lounge is located just off Franklin Ave., north of the 101 Freeway.

"I like that it's unassuming. It's in a strip mall, in the corner pocket, it's very unassuming. Then you walk in and you're transported to this other world," Schwartz marveled. "I love that about it."

"It's so exciting to see all of our hard work, all of the hard lessons we've learned, come to fruition," Sandoval added, "in a place that we really feel is truly our own!"