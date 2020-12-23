'Vanderpump Rules' Star Tom Sandoval Plays a Creepy Handyman in Vivica A. Fox's Lifetime Movie (Exclusive)

Tom Sandoval is putting on his acting hat.

The Vanderpump Rules star appears in Vivica A. Fox's new TV movie, LMN's The Wrong Real Estate Agent, as Connor, a handyman hired to do some work on the house Julie (Fox) lives in with her teenage daughter, Maddie (Alaya Lee Walton), and only ET has the exclusive sneak peek.

The film, part of the Wrong movie franchise, follows Julie and Maddie, who rent a beautiful house on several acres of land from Charles (Andres Londono), a realtor they know well and who lives nearby. However, after they move in, strange noises and occurrences lead them to suspect someone else may be living on their property.

In ET's exclusive clip, Maddie is taken by surprise when Connor suddenly appears in her bedroom, asking her if this is her new room. A little creeped out by his line of questioning, Maddie understandably gets weirded out by the conversation.

"What kind of lock do you want?" Connor asks to her befuddlement. "On the door. What kind of lock do you want?"

"I don't know...," Maddie answers, walking briskly out of her bedroom and giving her mom a head's up that there's "some weirdo in my room."

Charles lets out an alarming laugh, trying to play off Connor's weirdness as if it's just a personality quirk. Red flags! "He's a little... you know...," he says with a chilling, too-perfect smile.

"So if we need anything, we should ask for Connor?" Julie confirms, not seeming to understand that something may be very off here.

"Anything, anything at all," Charles says. "He's a little weird but he's a good man and a hard worker."

We don't like the sound of this.

The Wrong Real Estate Agent airs Friday, Jan. 1 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on LMN.

