'Vanderpump Rules' Star James Kennedy Holds Hands With Mystery Woman After Split With Raquel Leviss

James Kennedy may be spending his 30th birthday with someone new. The Vanderpump Rules star has been celebrating the milestone occasion in Las Vegas with some of his “best friends.” On Monday, the reality TV star shared a video of him holding hands with a mystery woman while visiting the ARENA15 immersive experience.

In the quick clip, Kennedy pans to a massive mirror. As the camera moves to the front of him, the woman drops her hand and begins to walk the other way.

The mystery woman is still around in the next shot, as she is spotted sitting on a bench. Kennedy’s celebrations and outing come almost two months after he and fiancée Raquel Leviss called off their engagement -- after six months.

The pair took to social media to share the news with a joint statement. “After these 5 wonderful years we had together, we decided we have two different goals and made the decision to call off the engagement,” read the statement, posted alongside a selfie of the couple.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy

“We love each other very much, but we aren’t in love anymore. We want nothing but the best for each other so please keep any thoughts positive. Sending Love,” the statement noted.

Earlier this month, Kennedy shared that he and his ex are still friends during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“Me and Raquel are talking on the phone still,” he said. "Raquel and I still remain friends after the breakup.” The aspiring musician also confirmed that he is still living in Los Angeles, but not in the same apartment that the pair once shared.