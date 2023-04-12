'Vanderpump Rules': Lala Kent Says Raquel Leviss Is Headed for 'Mental Breakdown' After Needing Male Approval

Wednesday's all-new episode of Vanderpump Rules centers around the drama caused by Raquel Leviss and Tom Schwartz’s kiss.

Viewers watch as the episode picks up with the cast at Scheana Shay's wedding welcome party cheers-ing and screaming in the wake of Schwartz and Raquel's kiss. Schwartz giggles, and asks if it was "anticlimactic."

Raquel says the kiss was "pretty nice" and asks to go somewhere more private. They arrive around the corner at a separate pool and start making out after Raquel tells Schwartz his "vibes are good."

"His lips are soft and sweet, delicate kisses. I feel giddy. I feel happy. I feel excited. I feel like maybe this could be something," Raquel says during an interview.

Schwartz tells Raquel it "feels illegal" what they just did. He says he's "never telling" his ex-wife, Katie Maloney, but Raquel says everyone already knows because there were so many witnesses at the party.

Meanwhile, Katie, Kristina Kelly, James Kennedy and his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, arrive back in Lala Kent's room, where Scheana calls Lala and asks her why she skipped the wedding party.

Lala puts Scheana on speakerphone so Katie can hear when Scheana asks if Lala saw Schwartz and Raquel make out. Scheana claims she did not see the kiss happen, but is hearing from multiple guests that it occurred. Lala says, "This is dirty to me, you have to find out if that really happened." Scheana says she'll investigate more; they get off the phone and James starts having a big reaction, making comments about Schwartz and Raquel "bumping pps tonight." Katie stays silent.

During a confessional, Katie says, "I feel like someone has punched me in the gut and then kicked me in the face. People cheering Tom and Raquel on, not one of those people care about me."

Back at the party, a producer cam follows Scheana and husband-to-be Brock Davies. He asks her how she missed the kiss. Scheana immediately calls Lala back and Brock confirms the kiss over speakerphone. "We all saw it," he says.

Lala asks why the crowd would cheer for that; Brock says it's because "they want to see Schwartz happy." Katie starts to tear up on the couch. Lala calls Raquel a "disgusting swamp creature" and Scheana quickly gets off the phone.

Schwartz and Raquel reenter the party and Raquel tells him to "act normal."

In a confessional, Katie says, "I feel so much hate inside of me. I hate them both, but I hate Tom more. Raquel? F**k her. But, like, Tom owes me more than this."

Katie excuses herself, while Lala and James discuss the kiss more. James says he's "known the whole time [Schwartz] has massive hots for her." Lala calls Raquel "a f**king whore" and a "cheap, brokedown ho." James says Schwartz wants to "f**k the s**t out of Raquel" and starts using vulgar language about possible acts they could do together. Ally says "you guys are disgusting" and they leave Lala's room.

Back at the party, a wedding guest asks Schwartz if he and Raquel have made out the whole party. Schwartz denies it. He excuses himself back to his room.

In Scheana and Brock's room, there's an after-party. Raquel, Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are all in attendance. Sandoval keeps repeating Raquel's name in a bizarre manner, getting under Ariana's nerves. "Tom, stop. You're acting weird. Why are you saying, 'Raquel, Raquel, Raquel?'" He tells Ariana it's because Raquel made out with Schwartz, shocking Ariana. "You what?!"

"I need details," Ariana admits. Raquel says, "It was just a moment, but a lot of people cheered. So, I don't know who saw it." Ariana asks, "People cheered?!"

In Ariana’s confessional, she says, "Just when I thought it was safe. You know, Katie's on her side of the resort. James and Raquel, they seem cool. Now that this happened, I feel like we're right back where we started, if not 10 feet underground."

Scheana asks why Schwartz isn't at the party, and Sandoval says he's passed out... then pulls a room key out of his pocket, hands it to Raquel and says it's for Schwartz's room. Ariana and Scheana call him "the worst" for joking about that.

Meanwhile, Katie and Kristina are lying in bed together in their hotel room. Lala joins them and asks what's going through Katie's head. Katie says she just texted Schwartz, "I hate you. The anger and hatred I feel for you is unlike anything you can imagine and I'm never gonna speak to you or talk to you again."

The conversation in the bed continues. Kristina says "there are a million other girls out there" and Lala calls the hookup "too close to home." Katie calls Schwartz and Raquel's make-out "mean" and says, "I hope it was worth it." The night ends with Schwartz passed out in his hotel room, alone and covered in the light of a galaxy nightlight.

Scheana, her sister, Cortney, and Raquel enter the spa for a tour as a very tired Ariana joins them. They start to discuss the party, and Scheana voices her disappointment in Lala not coming to the biggest event of the trip.

Then, the convo turns to Raquel and Schwartz's make-out session. Scheana jokingly asks Raquel if she needs to switch Schwartz's seat so they're seated together, and Raquel seriously responds, asking if she could walk down the aisle in the bridal party with Schwartz instead of her original pairing, Brock's friend, Joey, whom she made out with at Coachella.

"Stop!" Ariana pleads, but Scheana says she's "OK with that." Raquel FaceTimes Schwartz, who's in a pool, and asks if he's down to walk down the aisle together. Schwartz says he "would love to walk down the aisle with you."

"I'm starting to think Raquel might have feelings for Schwartz, because it feels like she's living in some sort of rom-com and I think she's the only one in it," Ariana says.

Schwartz joins Ally and James in the pool and says, "No one will hang out with me." James immediately asks him about making out with Raquel and Schwartz denies it, before quickly admitting to it.

He tells James he doesn't have a thing with Raquel, which James calls "offensive." Schwartz starts rambling about Katie's feelings, and how he was "sticking it to the man." He said the make-out made him "temporarily" happy.

"You know The Princess and the Toad? Over the past year, after the divorce, I had never felt less sexy or desirable and then, along comes Raquel and you know, she's got pageant history, she's a total princess, and I thought the kiss would maybe snap me out of it," Schwartz says.

"And did it?" a producer asks.

"Honestly? Yeah, I think it did. Call me Prince Charming," Schwartz says.

James gets frustrated with Schwartz, and calls him out for "shoving his tongue down my ex-fiancee's throat." In an interview, James calls Schwartz a "p***y" and "calculated."

Lala arrives at Scheana's room to discuss her skipping so many wedding events. Lala says she wants to surround herself "with women wanting to rally around and support each other and build each other up."

"Raquel reminds me of the girls who would go and be with Randall, like the dirtiness of it," Lala says, referring to her ex-husband, Randall Emmett, and his cheating scandals.

"I don't think that," Scheana adds. "One hundred percent, and no one can convince me otherwise," Lala fires back.

In an interview, Lala says, "There's a certain caliber of chick, where they just don't think about anybody but their insecure selves. Raquel has made Katie feel the way some of these b***hes made me feel. I'm triggered because you f**ked with someone that I love."

At a hibachi dinner, Schwartz tells Raquel he's going to have to "have a talk" with Katie. Raquel says she feels "more in the doghouse" than Schwartz, who calls them both "anti-establishment" and "rock n' roll," to which Raquel agrees. James jumps in to rattle off all the men Raquel's made out with since they broke up and asks who's left in the relationship. He seems to suggest she could make out with "Tom," as in Sandoval, as well.

"There's Tom, who else? Who else could you make out with who's in our friend group?" James asks.

"Just trying to live a little," Raquel replies.

James adds, "No, live a little, yeah, but it's funny you can't find your own, like, people. It had to be Schwartz and Peter and just like all these people."

"These are the people that are around me and in my life," Raquel says.

"I definitely think you're a bit lost, but also nothing to do with me, so it's just funny, every time I turn over, you guys are having a conversation in the corner. There's obviously chemistry. Stop f**king lying to yourself, mate. Have a little f**king balls," James says.

Schwartz admits, "If there were, I would man up and say that."

Schwartz says he and Raquel have never had one romantic moment before the kiss, but Raquel calls their dynamic "very flirty." In an interview, she admits to feeling "chemistry between" her and Schwartz, which feels minimized by Schwartz now. "It's a little, like, heartbreaking."

As they get up to leave, Schwartz calls out Katie's name. Lala stops him from chasing after her, letting him know Katie is still "very upset." His reaction is perplexing, "Still?" Out of earshot from Schwartz, Katie tells Kristina that Schwartz has "f**ked up for the last f**king time."

Schwartz tells Lala his kiss with Raquel was just a "silly thing." Lala says, it's not a silly thing. She leaves him to join Katie, who calls Schwartz a "sweaty pig."

Later, Lala, Kristina, and Katie -- joined by James and Ally -- arrive at their dinner spot, inside a cave. They order, and then they start discussing Schwartz and Raquel.

"I want to light them both on f**king fire," Katie says. "I have chills," Lala responds. "Same. Holy s**t," James adds.

"What he did crossed every f**king line. There's no coming back from this. I've sat them both down, tears in my eyes. Please, guys. One f**king request. You f**king drunk imbeciles," Katie says.

Back at the resort, Scheana's with her bridesmaids. Raquel appears passed out on Scheana's chest, with Ariana sitting beside her. Scheana shows the girls her wedding dress, then points out how she's been wearing her wedding band for "a while now, because we've been married for a while now." Raquel and Ariana are shocked!

"I am such an open book. It was so hard not to tell everyone, especially because, like, I'm so happy," Scheana says.

Scheana explains to the group that Brock was on a work visa and she wanted him to have a green card, especially for the sake of their daughter. She says it was a very bureaucratic process, not romantic... but it's actually been a year since they legally became husband and wife!

It's now the morning of Scheana's wedding. The bridal party is gathered in a suite together and during an interview, Scheana reflects on her first wedding and the "massive pit" she had in her stomach in the lead-up to those "I dos."

She thought that was normal, but now knows it wasn't. "This is what it's supposed to feel like and I mean, I just feel so lucky that I get to be this happy," Scheana says.

Downstairs, the guests arrive for the poolside ceremony. James and Ally join Lala, as Katie and Kristina realize their balcony overlooks the ceremony from inside their room.

As golden hour begins, the bridal party starts to walk down the aisle. Katie and Kristina step out onto the balcony and realize Raquel is not walking with Schwartz. Then, it's Scheana's time to walk to the altar. Raquel says she has "chills" when she gets eyes on Scheana. Kristina calls the ceremony "beautiful," and Katie admits it "makes me want to cry."

Scheana meets Brock at the altar and realizes the breeze is too strong; she has to take her veil off, but it doesn't bother her. "This time around, I could be in the back of the SUR alley during gay pride getting married and wouldn't even care," she says.

Brock pulls out his vows and reads them, but not before Scheana tells him that hers are longer. Scheana reads her vows, they kiss and the crowd erupts in cheers. Ariana and Raquel dance together and Brock and Scheana leave the altar.

After the ceremony, Schwartz and Raquel step away from the cocktail hour for a one-on-one chat. Schwartz lets Raquel know about Katie's rage texts and a screenshot pops up on the screen. The messages read as follows:

"I hate you. Never speak to me again. The one f**king thing. You both are trash. I hate you. I hate you. I HATE YOU!!! The kind of hate and anger I feel for you, you can't imagine. I never want to see you or speak to you again."

Katie and Kristina arrive at the hibachi restaurant that the rest of the group ate at the night before. They discuss it being their last night on the trip. Kristina asks Katie if she knew how the trip would go if she would still have come. Katie quickly answers, "No."

Schwartz then shows up, uninvited. "I just wanted to come say hi for a sec," he says. Kristina asks him how he knew where they were, and he admits to "creeping around" to find them. He eats a piece of sushi off their plates and Katie makes a face. He says he won't stay long, just wanted to make sure there wasn't any "weird tension" between them.

"I think we're way past that part," Katie says. "How far past?" Schwartz asks. "The point of no return," Katie responds.

"We've been divorced for almost seven months, what does it matter if I make out with…" Schwartz says. "You know it matters" Katie adds. "We've had many conversations. You promised me, you also told me for months you would never, ever do that, and then you do it in the most humiliating, public way towards me. I'm done with you disrespecting me."

"I didn't realize everyone was watching," Schwartz says. "How did you not realize anyone was watching? You were around all your friends! Like, what do you mean? You're at a big party," Katie says. "'Cause I was caught up in the moment," Schwartz says.

"Caught up in what moment? What moment?" Katie asks. Schwartz says, "A moment."

"I hope it was worth it. I hope it was worth it, because...We're done. We're done. No friendship. No amicability. I'm, I've never had hate for you and now I do," Katie says.

"That sucks for you," Schwartz responds.

In Katie's interview, she says, "I have zero desire to talk to this shell of a man that I used to love."

Schwartz tells Katie she holds onto "toxicity and negativity," and she calls him out for not genuinely caring about her. He calls her feelings "exhausting." In an interview, Katie says Schwartz didn't just burn the bridge between them, he nuked it. "It's vapor," she says.

She tells him to "get the f**k out of" her face and leave the dinner. "I think you're pathetic, I think you're a drunk and I think you're a loser," she says. Schwartz says her words do not affect him at all, because he doesn't "give a f**k anymore." He tells Katie he loves her, but he's disconnected from her.

In an interview, Schwartz says his kiss with Raquel gave him "finality" to their divorce. Schwartz starts going after Katie about needing humility and Kristina asks him to leave the dinner. "What the f**k was that?" Katie asks Kristina.

While dancing, Raquel asks Lala if they can talk privately. Raquel and Lala sit down at a table to chat. Raquel apologizes for making comments about Lala being "a mistress bimbo" at Sandoval and Ariana's pool party earlier in the summer. Lala says she's "still confused," and tells Raquel she felt like they were bonding on the girls' trip in Las Vegas.

Raquel says she was confused by the girls "honing in on me so much." Lala says Raquel does not remember the trip correctly. "No one was judging you," she says. Flashback clips come in to prove Raquel's point though, with a montage of not-so-nice things Lala said about or to Raquel on the trip.

Raquel says she felt "attacked" in Vegas, then calls Lala a "mean girl" who "gaslights."

Back at the table, she tells Lala that she, Katie and Kristina need to "pick up a hobby if all you can do is talk about me." That does not sit well with Lala, who fires back with, "A hobby, b**ch? I don't care about this. What I do care about is how you've affected my friend. I think it's gross, I think it's dirty, I think it's disgusting and I think you need to go find yourself elsewhere." Raquel says she takes accountability for making out with Schwartz, but says there are a million other things that she could've done that would've been "a lot worse."

“I think that your self-worth comes from the approval of a man, which is very sad to me. I think you have a mental breakdown coming. I think you're gonna need some love, I think you're gonna need some support,” Lala says.

As fans of the show know, last month, ET confirmed that Sandoval and Ariana called it quits after she discovered the aspiring musician was having an affair with Raquel.

On Tuesday, Sandoval detailed his first kiss with Raquel. The Vanderpump Rules star appeared on the latest episode of the Howie Mandel Does Stuff Podcast, and opened up in detail for the first time about the start of his affair.

"We kissed. It was, like, magnetic. We were talking, moving closer... and all of a sudden we're just kissing," he recalled. "I felt something that I hadn't felt in so long emotionally."

More details of their tryst will be revealed at the show's season 10 reunion. Vanderpump Rules airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.