'Vampire Diaries' Star Matthew Davis Welcomes Baby Girl With Wife Kiley Casciano

Matthew Davis and wife Kiley Casciano are brand new parents!

The happy couple welcomed their first child together, a baby daughter named Ripley, on Tuesday.

The Vampire Diaries actor took to Twitter to share the exciting news with his followers, as well as some details regarding his baby girl and a message of appreciation to his fans.

"Ripley Nightingale Davis. Born March 31st 9:51pm. 7lbs, Blond hair Blue eyes Moms beautiful face," Davis tweeted. "Thank you everyone for all your love and support."

Davis and Casciano -- who tied the knot in December 2018, just hours after Davis proposed -- first shared the news that they were expecting their first child back in September.

The actor posted a photo of a baby shirt reading, "And then there were five" (referencing the pair, their two dogs, and their soon-to-be bundle of joy), and another one hilariously reading, "Sh*t just got real." A sonogram completed the precious snap, which the actor captioned, "Arriving 2020!!!"

A few days after their announcement, Casciano exclusively spoke with ET and opened up about how her pregnancy was affecting her work schedule and admitted that, at that point, she wasn't ready to slow down.

"I'm currently working on an action film for the next month in Atlanta!" she shared. "Everyone is super supportive and excited for me. I think this will be my last project before baby."

"As a woman, I have always imagined having a daughter. Not so much a son, so I kinda of expected it to be a girl," Casciano told ET. "We are mostly just excited to raise a strong amazing lady... it's a great time to be a woman. If this was 20 years ago I think I'd be a lot more nervous to be completely honest."