'Vampire Diaries' Star Candice Accola Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Congrats to Candice Accola King! The Vampire Diariesstar is pregnant with her second child, she announced on her podcast, Directionally Challenged, with co-host Kayla Ewell, on Monday.

"Something I have not shared yet on this podcast is that I'm actually pregnant. I've got a bun in the oven," Candice said at the top of the episode, which featured doula Haize Hawke. "I'm a little over five months, so it's been the entirety of the whole quarantine experience and everything that 2020 has brought us this year. And it's been a journey, to say the least."

"So, I feel comfortable and confident enough to discuss it now. I am someone who likes to keep pregnancy to myself and obviously with my partner, my husband, and our immediate friends and family until I feel comfortable and confident that I'm in a place in my pregnancy and the baby's OK and I'm OK the best it can be," she added. "But I'm finally at that place right now, which feels really good."

Candice married Joe King of The Fray in 2014, three years after they first met, and one year after she starred in The Fray's music video for "Love Don't Die."

Upon tying the knot, Candice became a stepmom to Joe's two daughters from a previous relationship. She gave birth to her first child with Joe, daughter Florence May, in January 2016.

See more on celeb baby news in the video below.