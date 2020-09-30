Usher Welcomes Baby Girl With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Usher is officially a dad of three! On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer shared on Instagram that he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, have welcomed a baby girl. This marks the first child for the couple, and Usher's third.

Usher shared the news with a photo of his newborn daughter holding on to his finger. He also revealed her name -- Sovereign Bo Raymond.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond," he wrote. "'Isn't She lovely' by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️."

Usher is also a dad to his two sons with his ex-wife, Tameka Foster -- 12-year-old Usher V and 11-year-old Naviyd. During an interview earlier this month with Good Morning America, he said his sons couldn't be more thrilled about getting a new sibling.

"[They're] elated and excited," he said. "Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one -- well, my bean's arrival."

"I'm not like George Foreman, I can't name all my kids George," he cracked. "If it's a girl, I don't think that Usher will flow well. To be perfectly honest, I'm trying to figure out which way to go. I got a few names in line."

Usher later noted that, while he has a few possible monikers "floating around," he knew for sure that he wanted a name that's "relevant to this time."