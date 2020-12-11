Usher Shares Heartwarming Tribute to His Baby Girl After Gushing About Her on ‘Ellen’

Usher is one smitten new girl dad! The singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a stunning portrait showing him sweetly kissing his headband-wearing new daughter, Sovereign Bo, on the forehead.

While the post appeared to mark the day the little girl was due to arrive, he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, welcomed Sovereign on Sept. 24, sharing the news on Instagram a few days later.

She is the couple’s first child together, while Usher is also a father to 11-year-old son, Naviyd Ely, and 12-year-old Usher V, from a previous relationship.

“Happy 11:11 Sovereign ... today was the day I thought you would arrive,” Usher captioned the image. “You had a different plan ♎️ ... #Babyknowsbest #Godsplan ‘Life happens when you’re making other plans.’ Is the present a gift or is the present the day? Live every moment. I love what we have, and what made @boogsneffect Te amo mucho.”

Earlier in the day, the 42-year-old musician opened up about being “the apple of” his little girl’s eye during a Zoom interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"She came out early," the singer said. "She was scheduled to be a Scorpio, but decided she had a different plan. Libras kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do."

"It's funny because the umbilical cord was wrapped around her wrists,” continued the star, who is a Libra. “So, she's pulling the thing, like, 'Pull me outta here, it's time to go!'"

The cutie’s arrival hilariously spurred Usher’s mother to give away his bedroom.

“My mom, with all of the kids, she gives them their own room," Usher explained. "I'm like, 'Mom, you're out of space, what are you gonna do?' She's like, 'Oh no, no, no, no, [Sovereign will] have her room. She's just going to take your room!'"

"She's kicking me out,” Usher laughed. “I'm sleeping on the couch and Sovereign now has my old bedroom. It's cool.”

The new girl dad also shared how his sons feel about their little sister.

"They're coping well,” he said. “Very, very excited about being big brothers. They're a little bit too protective, even with me sometimes. As they get older, I'm less cool of a dad, so now I'm starting this whole cycle over again and I'm kind of the apple of [Sovereign's] eye right now.”

