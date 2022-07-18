Usher Reacts to 'Watch This' Going Viral, Brings 'Intimate' and 'Theatrical' New Show to Las Vegas (Exclusive)

Watch this! Usher couldn't help but laugh over his meme moment in a recent interview with ET, delivering the now viral line from his Tiny Desk concert once again.

"It was just an impromptu moment," he tells ET's Denny Directo at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas, where he was celebrating the opening of his newest Sin City residency over the weekend. "I think I've done it a lot onstage and then decided to do it there and it became something new."

Usher took fans on a roll through his expansive, decades-long career of hitmaking over the weekend, kicking off his immersive yet "intimate" My Way residency with back-to-back sold-out shows on Friday and Saturday.

"I played in a million and one concerts and arenas and having this amazing venue to not only be intimate with my audience, but then to also try some things that have recently become relevant to me and to the world," Usher says of the experience, which marks his second foray into the world of Las Vegas residencies. "There's a theatrical aspect to the show."

"It kind of speaks to the aspect of this triple threat ... and Las Vegas should celebrate all of them," he continues. "I went to Las Vegas once and I was like, 'Let me try to be a little more theatrical, let me bring a little bit of Broadway into it.'"

Fans can also expect new music from Usher on the horizon, as the hitmaker is gearing up to release his eighth studio album. The 43-year-old says it will be a continuation and "celebration to the story that we've been building throughout all of these years."

"I try to be open, honest, vulnerable and direct with my audience," he says. "It's meant so much to have these songs and why they were done -- they were done to help us kind of mend the things we might not necessarily want to approach, and they are hard. They're hard to carry. And most of the time I don't get the opportunity to talk about it in that way. So I just took the liberty to be open and vulnerable. On this album, I'm gonna do the same thing. I'm gonna open up, I'm gonna sing for you, I'm gonna give you my honest feelings."

Select tickets and Meet and Greet passes are still available for Usher's My Way performances, running now through October 2022.

"There's no bad seat in the house," Usher says of the 5,200-seat venue. "It's a fully immersive room that allows you to feel something that you don't normally feel in concerts."