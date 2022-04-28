Usher Meets His Lookalike -- and It's NBA Star Ja Morant's Dad

Usher has met his match. During an NBA playoff game between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, the singer came face to face with his undeniable doppelgänger: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant's dad, Tee Morant.

Everyone inside the Memphis stadium got to see just how much the two resemble each other when they were featured on the "Look Alike Cam." In a now-viral moment, the camera first compared Morant to a photo of Usher before revealing Usher was actually sitting right next to him, spurring cheers from people in the stands. Making the moment even more picture perfect, the two men were both sporting black T-shirts, necklaces and sunglasses.

"Usher was shocked to see they had similar outfits on, even before the lookalike camera came by," an eyewitness told ET.

Along with a video of their twinning moment, the GRAMMY winner tweeted, "Had to See What the Hype was about."

"Twin," Morant declared in a tweet from his own account.

Had to See What the Hype was about 🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/FJhfFPeq2I — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) April 27, 2022

While also sharing a photo of the two, the NBA's official account tweeted, "Tee Morant and Usher... or is it Usher and Tee Morant."