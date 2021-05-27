Usher and Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Second Child Together

Usher has another baby on the way!

The R&B crooner and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their second child together. Usher’s rep confirmed the pregnancy to ET. Additionally, the couple shared the announcement at the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards on Thursday, where Jenn showed off her burgeoning baby bump on the red carpet. The two had eyes only for each other as they posed for pics and Usher -- who hosted the awards show -- cradled Jenn's belly. This will be Usher's fourth child.

The news comes just eight months after the couple welcomed their daughter Sovereign Bo, who was born in September. The "Yeah" singer is also dad to sons Usher V, 13, and Naviyd Ely, 12, who he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Meanwhile, ET's Lauren Zima spoke with Usher on the red carpet ahead of the iHeartRadio Music Awards, where he shared how it felt "unreal" to be performing for live audiences again.

"I feel like this is the greatest, the most wonderful experience that's happened since 2020," he expressed, adding that it's "unreal" that he's hosting, Elton John is performing and it's amazing "being in a room with an audience."

Earlier this week, the 42-year-old singer also shared with ET how his sons are adapting to their baby sister.

"Man, my boys are really enjoying having another girl in the house," Usher gushed. "Me and Jenn are very, very happy to celebrate this period in life. Sovereign was really, like, the silver lining for us [in the pandemic], and for a lot of people who had new babies this year."

"There's been a lot of loss. So really happy to just be celebrating life," he added, also teasing that he wouldn't mind having more kids. "That's a possibility...I don't know."

