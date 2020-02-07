Up to 40% Off Celebrity-Favorite Fashion Pieces at the Amazon Summer Sale

Although Amazon Prime Day is postponed indefinitely, the Amazon Summer Sale focuses on fashion which includes white hot sales and fashion deals from loads of brands that offer a discount of up to 80% off. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Levi's, Tumi luggage and Tory Burch are among the retailer brand names that are part of the Amazon Summer Sale.

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Bauer-Griffin/GC Images Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Elevate your everyday summer outfits with these navy and white Veja sneakers that we’ve spotted so many celebrities wearing lately. From Reese Witherspoon to Meghan Markle, every cool girl has a pair of these. On sale now for 25% off, now is the perfect time to make these a staple in your wardrobe.

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted wearing these sleek New Balance sneakers on multiple occasions. Available in a variety of colors, these monochrome sneakers will pair perfectly with all of your athleisure outfits this summer.

Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage

These classic Superga sneakers are the perfect everyday shoe, available in over 30 colors. Spotted on models like Karlie Kloss and celebrities like Kate Middleton, these simple canvas sneakers go with pretty much everything. Pair them with jean shorts and a blouse or a floral dress for a perfect summer outfit.

Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images Photo by SMXRF/Star Max/GC Images

Snag Justin Bieber’s signature slip-on shoes, Crocs, on sale now. Unisex, waterproof, and available in over 30 colors, these shoes are a great option for summer.

We're expecting to see even more major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across fashion categories this evening including dresses, luggage, sandals, sneakers, swimwear, watches, men's clothing, shoes, and jewelry.

Plus, be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items.