'Unsolved Mysteries': Watch the Trailer for Netflix's Upcoming Reboot

Unsolved Mysteries is heading to Netflix. The streaming service is bringing back the iconic series for 12 new episodes, six of which will debut on July 1.

The trailer -- which dropped on Tuesday -- gives off the Unsolved Mysteries vibes that fans know and love, fusing compelling interviews with reenactments. The reboot centers on a new batch of inexplicable cases, from the trauma of a loved one’s unexplained disappearance or horrific death, to the shock of a paranormal encounter.

The creators of the original Unsolved Mysteries, Terry Dunn Meurer and John Cosgrove, are executive producing the reboot under their Cosgrove/Meurer Productions. The new show is also co-produced by 21 Laps Entertainment, the producers of Stranger Things.

Watch the trailer below.

Unsolved Mysteries premiered as a series of seven specials on NBC in 1987. It became a series in 1988, and ran on the network until 1997. The show then jumped to CBS for two more seasons before getting canceled. Lifetime revived it just one year later, in 2000, but ended in 2002. Unsolved Mysteries was again revived in 2008 by Spike TV before it ended again in 2010.

