'Unplugging' Trailer: Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh Get Wild While Detoxing From Technology (Exclusive)

Do you ever just want to turn your phone off and get away from it all? That's the starting point for Unplugging, a new comedy film that stars Eva Longoria and Matt Walsh as a plugged-in couple looking to reconnect away from family life and the constant drain of technology.

"My husband [played by Walsh] decides, 'That's it. We're doing a digital detox,'" Longoria exclusively told ET about her upcoming film. "And he takes us out in the middle of nowhere that has no service, no internet, no one, nothing, and comedy ensues because, as it turns out, we can't live without technology."

The film, which also stars Lea Thompson, Keith David, Nicole Byer, Al Madrigal and more, was shot in Oklahoma in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, which Longoria said only contributed to their feelings of isolation.

"It was a weird time when we shot this, but it was beautiful in Oklahoma," she recalled. "It was a small crew. It was really me and Matt, most of the movie, and Lea, who pops in and is hilarious and funny... We have great chemistry in the movie, we are like Frick and Frack. We really fed off each other's energy and we had a really good time."

In real life, however, Longoria admits she often feels like a "slave to technology, and I actually hate it."

"I hate my phone, I hate that I have to have it on me all the time, but I'm running six businesses. And so I'm either emailing or texting or communicating but I do turn it off at home," the actress, producer, activist and more noted. "I try to do everything before I get home and then I'm like, 'That's it. I don't want to see the phone. I don't care where the phone is.'"

Longoria, who shares a 3-year-old son, Santiago, with husband José Bastón, said she and her family make a point to try and have dinner together every night, and she and her husband love to split a bottle of wine and reconnect about their day.



"I mean, yes to conversation, but the wine is important," she explained with a laugh. "But we make it a big priority to connect every day. Plus we are so busy in our day that at night, we're so excited about what we did and what we produced and how productive we were. ... We actually love unplugging and just talking at the end of each night."

Unplugging is in theaters April 22. Watch the exclusive trailer above and see more from Longoria in the video below!