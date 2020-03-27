U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson of the U.K. has become the first world leader to confirm he's tested positive for the new coronavirus disease.
In a tweet sent Friday morning, Johnson said in a video statement that he had only mild symptoms and that he would continue to lead Britain's COVID-19 response while adopting the necessary isolation measures.
Johnson said he had "a temperature and a persistent cough. And on the advice of the chief medical officer, I've taken a test that has come out positive. So I am working from home, I'm self isolating, and that's entirely the right thing to do."
"But be in no doubt that I can continue, thanks to the wizardry of modern technology, to communicate with all my top team to lead the national fight back against coronavirus," he said.
RELATED CONTENT:
Prince Charles and Camilla Clap for Healthcare Workers in Self Isolation Following His Coronavirus Diagnosis
Prince George, Princess Charlotte & Prince Louis Give Round of Applause to Doctors & Nurses Amid Coronavirus