Tyrese Gibson Professes Love for Girlfriend Zelie Timothy on TV in Special Valentine's Day Moment

Love is in the air and Tyrese Gibson is sharing his with the world. During an appearance on Tuesday's episode of The Jennifer Hudson Show, the Fast X star shares how Valentine's Day has always been a significant day for him, and how he plans to celebrate the holiday with his girlfriend, Zelie Timothy.

"I'm a sucker for love," the 44-year-old star tells Hudson when asked if he's a romantic guy. "So many people think that they've got to do a lot in order to represent love or romanticism. I believe holding hands, walking — even if you're walking in the neighborhood, it's really the conversation you're having while holding hands that makes a difference."

"I still believe in love and romance," he adds. "Chivalry is not dead, not in my house."

Gibson then put his money where his mouth is and gifted each audience member with red roses, including some special guests seated in the front row of the syndicated daytime show. The singer personally hands 27-year-old Timothy and his 15-year-old old daughter, Shayla Somer Gibson, whom he shares with ex-wife, Norma Gibson, their red roses as Hudson and the show's crew hand out the rest

"That's my Shayla. She is incredible," he says. "I'm so proud of you, I love you. Daddy loves you, I love you."

Gibson and Timothy have been dating for over two years and went public with their relationship in March 2021, when they were spotted together in Atlanta at the NBA All-Star Game.

The singer tells Hudson that this Valentine's Day will be a special occasion after the losses he's suffered around the holiday. He previously married his ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson, on Valentine's Day 2017. Five years later, his mother, Priscilla Murray Gibson, died after a battle with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

Gibson explains that he's channeled the pain of those losses into his new live double album, Beautiful Pain. "It's all of the vulnerabilities imaginable," he tells Hudson. "I really hope this is going to be an album that can remind us of a feeling we all miss in music, with lyrics and songs and musicianship and being able to convey some vulnerabilities verses, 'I don't need you.' "

On Sunday, the singer took to Instagram to share more about the upcoming record.

"I'm not doing this album despite my ex, I'm doing this album because of my ex…" he wrote. "It's my truth. It's my story my pain, my trauma. I actually wish in one of the very best for my ex when it comes to this album. She can definitely get this work…"

Revealing that he's often asked "what's it like to date an influencer," the singer praised Timothy for the way she's "influenced" his life.

"She influenced me to put my phone down while we are eating dinner to be more present....She influenced me to be a better father, and be more present with my daughters, because I see how present she is with her daughters…" he added. "She influenced me to smile again she influence me to not quit, or give up on love…. And more importantly, she influence me to get in the studio to seek and sing my truth, put my raw and honest truth on EVERY song on this album…. "

The Jennifer Hudson Show airs weekdays in syndication.