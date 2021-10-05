Tyra Banks Rocks Two Iconic Britney Spears Looks on 'DWTS'

Tyra Banks understood the assignment on Monday's Dancing With the Stars! The 47-year-old host rocked two incredible outfits during the episode, which was dubbed Britney Week, in honor of Britney Spears.

As the contestants danced to some of Spears' biggest hits, Banks paid homage to two of the singers iconic looks.

First, she donned an outfit reminiscent of the classic music video for Spears' 1998 track "Baby One More Time," sporting thigh-high stockings, a black mini skirt, and a grey sweater and white top that were tied at the midriff. She wore her hair in two braids to complete the look.

"Thigh highs and fierce eyes!" Banks wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her outfit. "No one can do it like the legend @britneyspears, but you know I sure as hell tried!"

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

Banks' second outfit of choice seemed to be inspired by Spears' look from the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards. At the event, Spears sported a green bikini-like top, short blue shorts and had a live snake draped over herself.

Banks took liberties with her iteration, swapping the total midriff-baring top, for one with long sleeves and cutouts around her stomach, and the small shorts for a long green skirt. In place of the live snake, Banks chose a gold one that wrapped around her body.

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images

When ET spoke to Banks ahead of the start of season 30 of DWTS, the host teased that the show was planning to challenge the pros like never before by throwing some "monkey wrenches" into the mix.

"[We're doing] competitive things, things we've never done before, [throwing] a little wrench at these professional dancers that know how to do everything," she said. "The celebs have to do it too and they're already amateur, right? But it's the pros that are so perfect with everything."

"I think it's important to constantly challenge ourselves or else we get a little bit too complacent," Banks continued. "They're some of the best dancers in the entire world, and I think the best also need challenges to take them to the [next] level. So I can’t wait to see that."

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.