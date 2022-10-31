Tyra Banks Reveals Her Incredible 'DWTS' Halloween Costume That Weighs 40 Pounds (Exclusive)

Going all out for Halloween Night on Dancing With the Stars! Host Tyra Banks is going to be getting into the spooky spirit with an over-the-top costume that is elaborate, even by her DWTS wardrobe standards.

ET's Denny Directo spoke with Banks ahead of Monday's Halloween Night special, and she introduced him to both of her unique costumes that she plans to wear during the episode -- and both of them have names!

The first ensemble, which Banks named Skeletora Noir, is a spectacular look featuring black patent leather and golden embellishments in the shape of a skeleton.

"It's so heavy," Banks said, explaining it weighs around 40 pounds in total. "But, know what? I think my child weighs about 40 pounds, so I just have to think, 'You’re just holding your child.'"

Later in the show, Banks will disappear for a few moments for a quick change and then plans to debut her second look of the night: "Bloodisha!"

The look is a dark crimson jumper with bellbottoms that shimmers in the light, and is definitely an outfit with a lot of personality.

"I used to always change clothes every single episode, but I stopped doing that," Banks said, explaining that since DWTS moved to Disney+, there are no more commercial breaks, which means no real opportunity for quick changes. "I just don’t have time."

Tonight, Banks is going to be stepping away for about 45 seconds to a minute to get into Bloodisha, but she said the Skeletora Noir look takes a bit longer.

"So, I gotta do the understocking, then I gotta do the fishnets stocking, then I gotta put on the corset, then I gotta take a break," she said, "Then, 10 minutes before the live show, [they go] 'Get yo a** up right now, Tyra, it's live! There's no commercials! It's on Disney+, get your a** up!'"

For Banks, having the show live is an exciting challenge and presents some unique moments.

" I love live 'cause you can't, like, make it right," she said with a laugh. "I love it! I love the crazy."

Dancing With the Stars' special Halloween Night kicks off Monday at 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT on Disney+.