Tyler Perry Shares Update on Nephew's Death After Hiring Medical Examiner

Tyler Perry is sharing an update on his nephew's death.

The filmmaker revealed the results of the second autopsy he requested for his 26-year-old nephew, Gavin Porter.

"I spoke with Dr. Michael Baden today after he finished the autopsy on my nephew," Perry wrote on his Instagram on Friday. "I was relieved to hear that he is 98% sure that there was no foul play in his death, just as Sheriff Gates stated."

"Answers don't take away grief, but they surely give room for grieving to take its course," he concluded. Porter, was behind bars, serving a 20-year sentence for fatally shooting his father in front of his mother, who is Perry's sister.

Earlier this week, a rep for the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office told ET that Porter died Tuesday night at the Union Parish Detention Center from what appeared to be by hanging. His body had been sent off for an autopsy and were waiting for results, but there appeared to be no trauma or foul play.

The rep added that Porter was isolated at the time of death due to a previous incident.

Perry announced on Thursday that he planned on hiring a private medical examiner to perform a second autopsy not conducted by state officials.

"A few years ago, my nephew committed a heinous crime," Perry shared in a lengthy statement on Instagram. "The murder shook our entire family to its core."

"Despite his horrible act, before he went to prison I went to see him in the local jail. I assured him that we all still loved him, but it was important to all of us, including his mother, that he was punished for this horrific crime that he had committed. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison," Perry continued. "It was my hope that after serving his time, really reflecting, showing much remorse, and asking God for forgiveness, that he would have been able to come work for me. Where he would join all the other former inmates that work for me and turn his life around, just as they have. But that day will never come."