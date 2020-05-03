Tyler Cameron's Mother Died From a Brain Aneurysm

Tyler Cameron's mother, Andrea's, cause of death has been revealed.

The Bachelorette alum and his brothers, Ryan and Austin, confirmed that their mom died on Saturday, March 1, from a brain aneurysm. The brothers told Palm Beach Post in an interview published on Wednesday.

"She was super supportive," Tyler expressed about his mother approving of his reality show endeavors. "But what was so amazing ... she was supportive for (season star Hannah Brown) and everyone else who was a part of that show, but she was also supportive to the random fans."

"It hurts because there were so many cool things for us to do down the road," he continued, adding that he's still "grateful" for all the wonderful memories he created with his mom.

Tyler broke his silence on his mother's tragic and sudden death on Monday. He shared a reflective post about his mother and encourage his followers to tell loved ones how they feel while they still have the chance.

"Today heaven gained an angel," Cameron captioned a photo showing him and others clinging to Andrea's hand. "We will love and miss our mother dearly. She will live on through us and through those that she has had an impact on. While we grieve, we ask for two things: First, tell those you love that you love them; and second, please let us take this time to celebrate her life in private. Thank you for all of your love and support. ❤️."

Andrea's death came soon after Tyler canceled his scheduled appearance on Good Morning America on Friday. The contractor asked fans to pray for his mother following a "family emergency."

