Tyler Cameron Reacts to Rachel Lindsay Condemning Hannah Brown's Use of the N-Word

Tyler Cameron is speaking out amid Hannah Brown's controversy. The 25-year-old former Bachelorette sparked outrage over the weekend for singing the N-word while performing DaBaby's "Rockstar" on Instagram Live.

Brown posted an apology statement, writing that there was "no excuse" for the video, which she called "unacceptable."

Following the pageant queen's post, fellow Bachelorette alum Rachel Lindsay revealed that she had reached out to offer Brown advice prior to Brown posting her apology statement, which Lindsay ultimately criticized.

"It's easy to hide behind words, but when you're bold enough to say the N-word on camera, on your platform... then you need be bold enough to use your face on camera and apologize in the same way you said the word," Lindsay said.

Following Lindsay's response to Brown's apology, Cameron, Brown's ex, took to his Instagram Story to express support for the franchise's first black Bachelorette amid the controversy.

"Rachel hit the nail on the head. Y'all need to look at the comments," Cameron wrote. "We have a long ways to go on this issue and a lot to learn. If you find yourself getting defensive, you are part of the problem."

One person responded to Cameron's post, by writing, "WHAT...NON BLACK PEOPLE CANT USE THE N WORD...WTF???"

"This is not about dragging HB. This is about using your platform for reasons like this. So we can educate those who don't get it," Cameron responded. "This is bigger than HB. This is a societal problem."

Another social media user criticized Cameron's support for Lindsay, writing, "I cannot believe you would go against Hannah."

"Hannah sang words to a song. She did nothing wrong. IF they want to blame someone blame the rap artist," the person continued. "She is not racist and Rachel should mind her own business."

"Those that say that it's part of the song and that they can sing it are so out of touch," he wrote in response. "HB is not a racist. I know. But blaming the rap artist is not the answer. Educate yourself and listen to what Rachel has to say about the word B**ch and hopefully it'll start to click for you."

Cameron concluded his posts by encouraging people to help others learn and grow.

"In these moments you have the opportunity to burry [sic] someone or lift them up. We need to lift HB up from this. She is learning and growing just like every single one of us," he wrote. "Love rids hate. Hate only makes more hate. Let's learn and lift each other up with love."

