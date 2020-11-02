Tyler Cameron Is the Object of Leighton Meester's Affection in 'Single Parents' Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

Tyler Cameron is back on ABC, but not for the reason you'd think.

The Bachelorettealum, who was the runner-up and a fan favorite on Hannah Brown's season, transitions from reality television to scripted comedy in his acting debut on the Valentine's Day episode of Single Parents, and only ET has the exclusive first look at Cameron's guest appearance.

In the episode, titled "Chez Second Grade," Cameron plays handsome delivery man, Danny, who Angie (Leighton Meester) looks forward to seeing every week when he drops off her circulars.

The 27-year-old Bachelorette star makes quite a splash in ET's exclusive clip, as Meester's Angie can't help but flirt up a storm when she spots him dropping off her mail from her window. And seriously, who can blame her?

"Oh! Danny... looks like we're both early birds, hmm?" Angie sweetly says, before taking the mail from him. But before Cameron's Danny can leave her front stoop, she tries to sweet-talk her way into having him stay to do some, um, handiwork. Specifically in the bedroom.

"You seem so handy. Any chance you know how to fix a broken bedside table lamp because I have a broken bedside table lamp that's by my bed?" Angie flirts, causing Danny to blush his way through the exchange (and show off those dimples).

Does he take Angie up on her not-so-subtle offer? Watch the sneak peek above to see what happens next.

While Cameron's return to ABC isn't Bachelor Nation-related (hey, maybe there's still hope for a Bachelor in Paradise stint), he is keeping busy as co-host of the upcoming Quibi series, Barkitecture.

In October, Cameron spoke to ET's Rachel Smith at the expansion of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel Hollywood in Florida, where he kept the door open on possibly being The Bachelor one day.

"Maybe down the road, but right now my heart really wasn't in it," Cameron told ET. "I had a lot of stuff going on back home and so I wasn't where I needed to be right now. But down the road, who knows."

Single Parents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

