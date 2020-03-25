Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Play Spin the Bottle in Latest Quarantine TikTok

Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown continue to poke fun at the romance rumors.

The exes have been hard at work on their TikTok game while quarantining together in Cameron's hometown of Jupiter, Florida. Several videos and captions with their "Quarantine Crew" have had fun with fans speculating about whether Cameron and Brown have reignited their romance -- and the contractor's latest TikTok is no exception.

In his new video, Cameron plays spin the bottle with Brown, only for the bottle to land on one of his friends. "A little spin the bottle with @hannahkbrown 💃🏼 and @brownbearvisuals sadly... #happyathome #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #moodboost," he captioned the TikTok.

Brown first visited Cameron in Jupiter earlier this month, to support him and his family after the death of his mother, Andrea. Then, about a week later, she made another trip to Cameron's hometown, fueling dating rumors; Cameron was spotted picking up Brown from the airport.

In an interview with ET earlier this month, Brown's good friend, Demi Burnett, said she was looking forward to getting the "full tea" on what was going on between her and Cameron.

"Honestly, I've been so busy, I've been running around, I haven't talked to Hannah intimately. We've just been texting a little bit... So, I don't even know what's going on with her, but I'm sure she'll give me the full tea whenever she gets back," Burnett said.

"I would be supportive of whatever Hannah wanted to do," she added. "I think Tyler's really hot. I think Hannah's really hot, so they'd be great together."

