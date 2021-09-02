Tyler Cameron Admits He Was 'a Little Shocked' by Bachelor Matt James' Readiness to Propose

Tyler Cameron is still reeling from Bachelor Matt James' proposal admission. The Bachelorette alum made an appearance on Monday's episode of The Bachelor to offer a little advice to his best friend, and, as he revealed on Tuesday's Good Morning America, he was surprised by his buddy's readiness to pop the question.

"I was a little shocked that he said that," Tyler told GMA, after Matt confessed on Monday's episode that he sees himself getting down on one knee at the end of his season. "I think he's very hopeful. I think he's got a group of girls that he believes in."

Learning of his friend's engagement intentions was just one of the many reasons Tyler was happy to appear on the episode.

"It was good to go see him, unpack what he's been going through and kind of hear what he had going on in his whole experience so far," Tyler said.

Being the Bachelor, Tyler shared, was an honor that Matt took seriously.

"He wanted to be the perfect Bachelor. He tried to do everything right, say everything right. You can't be yourself if you go through it that way. You just gotta be you and go for it," Tyler said. "I was glad to see that he was doing that."

As for how the season will end, Tyler teased that "a lot of emotion" is on its way.

"I think you'll see a real, raw Matt," he said. "I think you'll see a happy ending, love, and all the good things that come with it."

Tyler and Matt met in college and have been close friends since. They're also roommates, after moving into a place together in New York City in 2019. It was Tyler's later mother, Andrea, who actually nominated Matt for the Bachelor franchise, after seeing what it did for Tyler, who appeared on Hannah Brown's season of The Bachelorette.

Things didn't work out between Hannah and Tyler, but in an interview with ET last week, Matt said the former couple is happy for each other and their new romances.

"He's a really good guy," Matt said of Hannah's rumored new boyfriend, Adam Woolard. "And I'm excited for Hannah and Tyler [Cameron] because I think people can see they can co-exist. They can be happy with people that aren't Tyler and Hannah."

"I think this is gonna allow their friendship to blossom, and they're both growing and they're both in really good places," Matt added.

Tyler, who has been linked to model Camila Kendra as of late, did not address his romance with Camila while on GMA.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.