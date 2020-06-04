Ty Pennington and 'Trading Spaces' Cast Reunite Over Zoom

While the novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has forced many people to shelter in place, that hasn’t stopped the cast of Trading Spaces from reuniting. Host Paige Davis and all the designers got together on Zoom over the weekend, reminding fans just how much they miss the TLC show.

In addition to Davis, Ty Pennington, Carter Oosterhouse, Genevieve Gorder, Doug Wilson, Laurie Smith, Vern Yip, Frank Bielec, Andy Obeck, Rob Marish and Randall Tang all called in for the video chat to celebrate Hildi Santo-Tomas’ 59th birthday.

“My favorite Brady Bunch. Happy Birthday [Hildi],” Gorder wrote on Instagram alongside a screenshot of their digital reunion. “And to my Trading Spaces Fam.... I beat my chest and bow. I LOVE YOU!”

Other cast members reshared Gorder’s photo on Instagram, adding their own funny captions. “Trading Spaces family will forever have my heart! Brother and sisters, yo,” Davis wrote, adding: “Apparently we like hats.”

Meanwhile, Pennington wrote that, “We’ve been in this together since day one.”

The Zoom reunion marks the first time the cast has been seen together since TLC briefly revived Trading Spaces in 2018, for two new seasons. The design series originally ran from 2000 to 2008.