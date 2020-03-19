Two U.S. Congressmen Announce Positive Coronavirus Tests

Florida Representative Mario Diaz-Balart and Utah Representative Ben Adams announced Wednesday that they have tested positive for coronavirus. They are the first two congresspeople to announce positive diagnoses.

Diaz-Balart stayed in Washington D.C. after voting ended Friday out of "an abundance of caution" because his wife is at high risk due to pre-existing conditions, according to a statement released by the congressman.

"On Saturday evening, Congressman Diaz-Balart developed symptoms, including a fever and a headache," the statement said. "Just a short while ago, he was notified that he has tested positive for COVID-19."

Adams said he also developed symptoms on Saturday after returning from Washington D.C., and that he began isolating himself on Sunday. He said he was tested Tuesday, and he received the positive results Wednesday.

Both Congressmen urged their constituents to take the virus seriously.

-- Originally published by CBS News on March 18.